KP CM’s three aides resign from posts

PESHAWAR – An advisor and two special assistants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Saturday resigned from their posts.

Advisor to KP CM on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant on Excise Ghazan Jamal and Special Assistant on Power Hamayatullah Khan have tendered resignations, which have been accepted by the chief minister.

The advisor announced the development on Twitter and attached a copy of his resignation submitted to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

“Submitted my resignation from post of Advisor to CM KP. Some unavoidable circumstances in my constituency have forced me to take this step. I have a lot of responsibilities and I want to keep up to expectations of people of my constituency & reserve my entire attention for them,” he wrote.

Special Assistant to CM KP for Higher Education Kamran Bangash has confirmed that the chief minister has received the resignation letter.

Local media reports said that the chief minister intended to reshuffle his cabinet as he has asked some other aides to step down.

The reports of reshuffling in the provincial cabinet comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made changes in his federal cabinet.

Federal Cabinet Shaken Up

The premier on Friday approved a major reshuffle in his cabinet and appointed Shaukat Tarin as new federal finance minister.

Tarin has replaced Hammad Azhar weeks after he was assigned the portfolio following the removal of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister.

Hammad Azhar has been appointed as the Minister for Energy, replacing Omar Ayub while Khusro Bakhtiar has been given the charge of the Minister for Industries and Production.

Shibli Faraz has been made minister of science and technology while Fawad Chaudhry has been re-appointed as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting

The charge of Minister for Economic Affairs, which was previously held by Khusro Bakhtiar, has been given to Omar Ayub.

Last month, then information minister Shibli Faraz had dropped a hint of cabinet reshuffle, stating that the prime minister wanted to bring in a new team.

