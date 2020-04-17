Ziauddin Board to take online examinations

The Ziauddin Education Board has announced that along with providing online classes, examinations of students will also be taken online.

According to the board’s chairperson, Anwer Ahmed Zai, the result dates will be announced soon. “We had already conveyed the examination dates to children but due to the unprecedented holidays they were not studying,” he said. Online classes have ensured that students are not missing out on education, Zai remarked adding that the board has also talked to internet service providers to make sure everyone has access to the internet.Students have also welcomed the decision, claiming that this will save them from wasting an entire year. Schools, colleges and universities across the country have been closed down as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

During the crisis, educational boards have been making use of the internet to resume education for students.