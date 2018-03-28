Zia’s testimony proves case against me is a fraud: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif told journalists after appearing before the accountability court on Wednesday that the prosecutions ‘star witness’ Wajid Zia’s testimony has “washed away all the allegations against us.”

Zia, the former director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), was cross-examined by Sharif’s counsel Khwaja Harris in the court of accountability judge Muhammed Bashir, who resumed hearing the Avenfield reference against Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

While speaking to the media after the hearing, Nawaz remarked that the drama would not last long as in his opinion the case was a fraud and that “many forces are a part of this fraud against me and my family.”

Those who have registered the case against us should be embarrassed, added Nawaz.

“We cannot be punished in this case,” he remarked, adding that if his political enemies want to punish him then they should forge cases against him for corruption in rental power, Hajj scandal or EOBI where billions of rupees were embezzled.

He said that he appears before the court as he respects the law. “Why would I come for the case hearing? My wife is under treatment [in London].”

The former premier, who was flanked by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders such as Tallal Chaudhry and Marriyum Aurangzeb, remarked that he is not being allowed to leave the country now.

Orignally published by INP