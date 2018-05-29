Zia’s letter cannot be made part of judicial record as evidence: Maryam

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said that the letter of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia that was submitted on July 3, 2017 cannot be made part of judicial record as evidence in Avenfield reference.

During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, Maryam Nawaz recorded her statement, saying that the letter was directly sent to JIT which is unlawful. The documents mentioned in the letter were also not provided, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was not allowed for cross-examination over the letter so that she could not verify the content. Relying on the letter is against fair trial, she continued.

The former PM’s daughter said that she was never beneficial owner of London flats as she has not gained any financial profit from them.

Criticizing the National Accountability Bureau’s joint investigation team, she said she knew why she was dragged in the case. “I know why I had to appear in the hearings for more than 70 times,” she added.

Commenting on the references, Maryam Nawaz said that she was dragged into the case because she was Nawaz Sharif’s daughter. “My only fault is that I am Nawaz Sharif’s daughter,” she said. “I have no justification to give over the accusations.”

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said that her brother Hussain Nawaz owns London flats and Nelson and Nescon Company.

It’s true that we all were dependent on our grandfather Mian Sharif, she added.

Maryam Nawaz also told that both declarations were presented before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and that JIT head Wajid Zia intentionally gave dishonest statement.

She said that the CD and transcript of Hussain Nawaz’s interview is not as per law, adding that no question related to her was asked in the interview.

Supreme Court (SC) didn’t order me to become part of the investigation, she continued.