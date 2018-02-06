Zia ul Mustafa Awan elected President ICMA Pakistan

Staff Reporter

The National Council of ICMA Pakistan in its 386th meeting elected Zia ul Mustafa Awan as the President for the period of 2018-20.

Zia also earlier served as President of the Institute in 2012-14. Other office-bearers elected for the period of 2018-20 are Abdul Wasey Khan, Vice President; Shahzad Ahmed Malik, Honorary Secretary and Muhammad Yasin, Honorary Treasurer. Other members elected to the Council are Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, Mohammad Iqbal Ghori, Ather Saleem Choudhary and Abid Lateef Lodhi.

Zia is known for his initiatives to benefit Accountants fraternity in Pakistan in general and management accountants in particular.

He has been serving the corporate sector and having close liaison with government functionaries for over 25 years. He has a clear vision about accountants’ role in the economy.

Presently, he is serving as Chief Financial Officer & Business Administrator of Pakistan Expo Centres (Pvt.) Limited, Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan

In its recent manifesto for next 3 years, Zia along with his team in line with local and global challenges intends to bring about far-reaching improvements through enhancing local and international collaborations; improving testing mechanism; introducing IT-based processes, creating accountants valued role in the corporate sector, expanding profession and its practice across the borders, industry-driven education, opening doors of qualifications to experienced professionals, advising government through various boards, contributing accounting profession through various research and publications and building infrastructure.