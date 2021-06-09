Zia ul Haq’s brother Izhar ul Haq passes way

Former President Zia ul Haq’s brother, Muhammad Izhar ul Haq passed away here on Tuesday at the age of 83 years.

The deceased was paternal uncle of head of PML(Z) and ex federal minister Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq, former MPA Dr. Anwar ul Haq and father-in-law of ex Director News APP Dr. Waqar Chaudhry.

Funeral prayers of Izhar ul Haq was would be offered in Islamabad at 10 AM after which he would be laid to rest in H-11 graveyard.

He has left behind three sons settled in US, a widow and three daughters.—INP