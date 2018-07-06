Zia-ul-Haq promoted extremism and terrorism, says Bilawal

KARACHI : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that July 5 will remain as Black Day in the history of Pakistan as 41 years ago today, a dictator overthrew first directly elected democratic government led by PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In his July 5 message, the PPP Chairman said that dictator plotted to wipe out democracy and subjected democracy-loving people to worst form of inhuman torture and solitary confinements dragging the country into quagmire and people into nightmare.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that dictator Zia-ul-Haq failed to intimidate Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who embraced gallows proudly and laid an unprecedented example in recent human history by dedicating his life and death to the struggle for the rights of downtrodden and bare-foot people of the country.

PPP Chairman pointed out that dictator Zia promoted extremism and terrorism besides “digging graves” to bury the ideology and ideals of the founding fathers of the country.

He said that dictator tried to crush people’s struggle for restoration of democracy led by late Benazir Bhutto but failed and eventually vanished into thin air.

The PPP chief further said that PPP leadership fought three dictatorship, defeated them and today their third generation is challenging the remnants of dictatorship wearing different farcical political hats.

“PPP defeated dictatorships and will rout out their remnants and henchmen,” he added

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concluded his meesage by saying that his party is continuing its struggle for strengthening of democracy and making a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan to be a role-model Muslim nation of egalitarian values as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

It is pertinent to mention here that on to, PPP observes July 5 as a Black Day every year for on July 5, 1977, then Army Chief, General Zia ul Haq had announced that martial law had been imposed, the constitution is in abeyance and all assemblies stand dissolved.

Moreover, he had pledged to hold elections within ninety days, a promise he never fulfilled.

Zia had imposed martial law after throwing away the government of PPP founder and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

