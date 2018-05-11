Zia submits details of cheques given to Maryam by Nawaz in NAB court

ISLAMABAD : Head of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia on Friday has submitted details of cheques given to Maryam Nawaz by ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in accountability court.

During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, Wajid Zia recorded his statement in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were also present.

Earlier, Wajid Zia told the court that he was working as additional director in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and that JIT was formed to find out whether Panama Leaks’ revelations were true or not.

Defence lawyer Khawaja Harris and prosecutor also exchanged harsh words over which, NAB official said that he should better leave as Nawaz’s counsel is raising objections on every sentence.

Write your objection for later discussion, he suggested.

Khawaja Harris responded that it’s his legal right to raise objection on anything he is not finding appropriate.

Wajid Zia also submitted verified copy of Qatari prince’s letter and also assured that the statements of Maryam, Hassan and Hussain’s statements have been made part of the record.