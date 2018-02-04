Zia Mohyeddin explains secret of Shakespeare’s enduring relevance

Zubair Qureshi

Top presenter and entertainer of Pakistan and a scholar of English and Urdu literature in his own right Zia Mohyeddin gave a fabulous performance at a fundraiser and explained secret of Shakespeare’s lasting charm and universality of his dramas even centuries after they were written.

The Citizens Foundation in collaboration with Serena Hotels had organized the event at the hotel. According to Mohyeddin, Shakespeare’s sayings have been immortalized and our children start learning English and Shakespearean quotes at the same time. Some of them are “What’s done is done,” “Where there is will there is a way” “Brevity is the soul of Wit” etc.

He said that the magnificence of Shakespeare’s plots lay in the succession of episodes that marked the development of the story and the development of characters. Shakespeare’s unique way of ensuring that there is no completely comic resolution finds form in As You Like It, said Zia Mohyeddin.

Interspersing the excerpts with anecdotes, Mohyeddin shared how as an undergraduate in England, his professor taught As You Like It in a truly grotesque manner. Mohyeddin talked about the tragic Julius Caesar and the misguided political idealism, portrayed by the Bard through Brutus the idealist, Caesar the egoist and Antony the opportunist.

Zia Mohyeddin has his decades of experience in performing arts, with a career that includes acting, directing, writing, broadcasting, and a wide range of aesthetic disciplines. While in England, he had the opportunity to play leading parts in theatre and film with actors such as Dame Judi Dench, Michael Caine, Sir Sean Connery, Leo McKern, Peter Ustinov and Tim Roth, earning an accolade from the drama critic of the Guardian, who wrote, ‘British actors should learn from Zia Mohyeddin how to read Shakespeare’s prose’.

Earlier while welcoming the guests, Asma Rashid Khan, Chairperson, Supporters of The Citizens Foundation, said, “Exactly 16 years ago, TCF held its very first big fundraiser in Islamabad, and this was also the newly-opened Serena Hotel’s first major event. That first show, A Tribute to Noor Jahan,was also done by Mr. Zia Mohyeddin, said she. TCF has been building and running schools since 1995, and currently has a network of 1,441 schools nationwide, in every province, including AJK. There are over 204,000 students, with an almost 50:50 boys to girls ratio. The induction of all-female teachers and principals ensures that parents are comfortable sending their girls to school. Each purpose-built school has proper classrooms, an art room and a library, as well as a playground.

Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, presented TCF with a cheque for PKR 2,200,000. Expressing his pleasure and gratefulness, Mr Boolani said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Zia Mohyeddin to Serena, to share his love and understanding of Shakespeare. Serena Hotels is privileged to be able to host events in support of cause dear to our hearts – and providing education to the less fortunate is something that matters greatly to us as individuals, as an organization and as a nation with a a tremendous young population.”