Zeti bags Royal Award for Islamic Finance 2018

Observer Report

Kuala Lumpur

Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz has been honoured with the Royal Award for Islamic Finance 2018 for her achievements and leadership in expanding the frontiers of Islamic finance in the domestic and global financial arena. Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and the Royal Patron for Malaysia’s Islamic Finance initiative today conferred the award in conjunction with the Global Islamic Finance Forum 2018 (GIFF 2018). During her tenure as Bank Negara Malaysia governor, Zeti was instrumental in influencing the internationalisation of Islamic finance industry and strengthening the linkages of the domestic Islamic financial system with other financial centres in the international financial system. This was achieved via development of the domestic financial markets, greater liberalisation of the domestic Islamic financial system and advocating Islamic finance into the global financial arena. She was also involved in mainstreaming Islamic finance into the global financial system with growing international acceptability and recognition. This has been supported by the establishment of international standard setting body and liquidity management infrastructure which have gained global recognition. She also harnessed professional and competent talent through the development of a comprehensive talent ecosystem for Islamic finance during her time at Bank Negara. This encompasses the establishment of the global university for Islamic finance (INCEIF) and a dedicated Shariah research academy for Islamic finance (ISRA).

Share on: WhatsApp