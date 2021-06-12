Zero water shortage brings down electricity production

Staff Reporter Islamabad

After weeks of water crisis, the shortfall of water on Saturday, stood at zero point which ultimately reduced the electricity shortfall.

The Indus River System Authority has increased the water share of the provinces for the third time since the crisis hit the country.

An Irsa spokesperson said that Punjab is being provided with 120,000 cusecs of water, Sindh 149,000 cusecs, Balochistan 14,000 cusecs and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3,000 cusecs.

However, the IRSA maintained that Sindh has 35,000 cusecs water losses in the province due to loopholes in the system.