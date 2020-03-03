Zero tolerance towards corruption: Info Secretary

Staf Reporter Secretary Information Mohammad Aslam Ghori has said that he would try his best to revive the Information Department from its present moribund status, adding it was regrettable that the general impression about the department had not remained constructive anymore. He said this during his introductory meeting with the Karachi-based Directors of Sindh Information Department held in his office on Monday. Ghauri said that his approach towards corruption and bribery would be of zero tolerance. Secretary Information said that zero tolerance approach also meant that we were committed to the mitigation, deterrence and detection of bribery and corruption. He said that he expected from the officers of the Information Department to work honestly, prudently and responsibly. Ghauri told the officers of the Information Department that he would not ask them to do anything wrong or illegitimate, nor do he expected them to do anything wrong or unlawful under any pressure. Secretary Information said that he would support all those officers who would discharge their official responsibilities honestly without taking any pressure. He said that his focus would also be towards the capacity building to further improve the functioning of the officers and officials of the Information Department, which according to him would ultimately be beneficial for the department as a whole. Assuring his full support, he told the officers that if they had any problem or a complaint that had not been resolved long enough, they could come in alone and discuss their problem with him anytime and that he would definitely try to resolve that complaint at the earliest.