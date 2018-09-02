Zero tolerance policy would be adopted against corrupt elements

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Excise & Taxation Department would be made corruption free.

Zero tolerance policy would be adopted against the corrupt elements and policy of Right Person for Righty Job would be ensured.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Secretary Excise & Taxation office, here today. Secretary Excise & Taxation Babar Shafi, Director General Muhammad Akram Ashraf Gondal, ADG Masood ul Haq, Director Region A and C Lahore Rizwan Akram Sherwani, Director Region B Lahore Shakil ur Rehman and Director Gujranwala and Rawalpindi division Sohail Arshad were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister said that Excise Department should improve its attitude towards people and he will also make efforts to improve the system, attendance of employees and availability of uniform.

He further said that those proposals would be given preference in the remaining eight months budget for 2018-19, under which poor segments of society could not be affected.

In the meeting matters of property tax, professional tax, registration of vehicles and Smart Card were discussed and better strategy for future were reviewed.

Share on: WhatsApp