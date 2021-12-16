‘Zero tolerance for violence,’ says PM Imran as Pakistan mourns APS attack

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the government will never let down the survivors and parents of the martyred children as the seventh anniversary of the tragic incident of the terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar is being observed today.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said: “Dec 16, 2014, terrorists attacked & martyred over 140 ppl incl 132 children in APS, Peshawar. Pak has successfully defeated terrorism. I reiterate we will never let down the survivors & parents of our martyred children”.

He reiterated that there is zero tolerance for violence and those using it as a tool.

In his message on the anniversary, he urged the nation to stay firmly united against the elements trying to divide it on the basis of sectarian and prejudice.

He asked the nation to identify such elements in their ranks and help the state in eliminating them. He said that terrorism has no religion or nation rather it is a cowardly mindset that can exploit even children to fulfill their nefarious designs.

Defence Minister Parvez Khattak, in his message on the eve of the anniversary of tragic incident of Army Public School Peshawar, said all students and faculty members who embraced shahadat are our heroes.

He said we also pay rich tribute to the courage of their parents and express complete solidarity with them.