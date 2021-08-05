Zero tolerance for hate-mongers during Muharram: Basharat

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Law & Cooperatives Raja Basharat said that district administrations across the province should fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP) during Muharram and take stern action against terrorist facilitators and ensure adherence to Covid SOPs in gatherings and processions.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held to review the security plan for Muharram in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Yawar Bukhari, Minister for Forests Sabtin Khan, Minister for Sports Taimur Bhatti, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government and senior police officers attended the meeting.

The concerned Commissioners, RPOs, DPOs, Deputy Commissioners and members of peace committees participated through video link.

The law minister expressed his hope that the scholars and peace committees members would continue to cooperate with the government by upholding the past tradition in Punjab.

He directed the administration of Pakpattan to pay special attention to the security arrangements at the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Shakarganj.

He said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was already keeping a close eye on the spread of religious hatred on social media, adding that strict action should also be taken against all kinds of wall chalking, aerial firing and violation of other activities banned for ensuring intersect harmony.

He said: “Issues such as removal of encroachments, sewerage and installation of CCTV cameras should be resolved well in time and the sanctity of Muharram processions and gatherings should not be allowed to be tarnished by Independence Day celebrations.”

Raja Basharat stressed that the district administrations should keep in constant touch with the local legislators, peace committees and lisencees of processions.