Zero-tolerance for drug mafia: DG ANF

Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Saturday said that the incumbent government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy to deal with drug mafias, vowed to free the country from drugs at any cost. DG ANF assured that the government, ANF and all organizations were fully committed to eradicate drug trafficking from the country through devotion to establish “Drug Free Society” with dedication and hard work.

ANF is following policy of zero tolerance towards drug suppliers to youth and education institutions, he added. He said strict action would be taken against the entire drug rackets involved in supplying narcotics in educational institutions in the country.

He mentioned that collective efforts were needed to establish a narcotics free society.

“The mafia involved in playing with human lives through spurious and substandard medicines will be rooted out,” he said.

The international-standard drug-testing laboratory would help eradicate substandard and spurious medicines, he said adding, the latest computerized equipment and machinery have been installed in the labs. He explained, most youngsters of our country start using drugs because they idealise the west and try to follow their culture, while some of them start using it out of curiosity and in fun they got use to it.

The depression and disappointment sometimes became the reason for drug addiction among the youth, he added. Everyone should be aware about the harmful effects of drugs so that they might know its consequences. The incumbent government was taking positive steps against the drug peddlers and would implement new laws in country to eliminate the drug mafia, DG said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp