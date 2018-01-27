Zero-rated access to 20 Pak items to pave way for future cooperation: Commerce Minister

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Commerce Minister Pervaiz Malik, Friday, said that unilateral grant zero-rated market access on 20 priority items of Pakistan’s export interest would not only bring some semblance of balance in our bilateral trade but also pave the way for our future cooperation.

He further said that trade growth had been one-sided. Whereas Indonesia’s exports to Pakistan increased from $ 1.196 billion in 2012 to $ 2.238 billion in 2016-17, Pakistan’s exports to Indonesia unfortunately declined from $ 196 million to $137 million during the same period.

While addressing Indonesia-Pakistan Business Forum here, Commerce Minister said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed close relations based on religious affinity, mutual trust and cooperation.

Our warm political ties transformed into a strong economic bond when during the visit of the President of Indonesia in November 2005, both sides signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)” he maintained saying that under the umbrella of CEPA, both sides entered into a Preferential Trade Agreement in 2012 which has been operational since 2013. Since then bilateral trade has been on an upward trajectory, rising from US$ 1.392 billion in 2012 to US$ 2.375 billion in 2016-17.

This not only raised serious questions over the viability of this PTA but also threatened the original plan to graduate to a comprehensive FTA between the two countries” Minister observed adding that convinced of the great potential the Indonesian market holds for Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce embarked on an endeavour to make the PTA mutually beneficial. We went into a review of PTA and sought cooperation of our Indonesian brothers in making this Agreement a win-win proposition.

He also expressed his gratitude for not only removing the impediments to Pakistan’s current exports but also, unilaterally, granting zero-rated market access on 20 priority items of Pakistan’s export interest. “I am hopeful that this visionary gesture would not only bring some semblance of balance in our bilateral trade but also pave the way for our future cooperation” he added.

Pakistan’s economy has been on a path of recovery since 2013” Minister maintained adding that during the last fiscal year the GDP registered growth of 5.3 %, the highest in last ten years. The government’s effort to restore peace and stability and meeting energy requirements has helped Pakistan take strides towards economic prosperity. The Large Scale Manufacturing in Pakistan recorded growth of 5.6% in fiscal year 2017, and the momentum continues in the current Fiscal year.

Moreover, he said that the overall business sentiment in Pakistan had significantly improved which has encouraged a number of firms to pursue expansion plans. FDI in Pakistan has seen an upward surge and is expected to rise further with impetus provided by China Pakistan Economic Corridor related projects.

According to economic forecasts by international financial institutions, Pakistan’s economy can now look forward to steady growth in the coming years” Minister said that Price Water House Coopers recently forecasted that Pakistan could become world’s 16th largest economy by 2050, overtaking countries like Italy and Canada. Morgan Stanley, Forbes, Bloomberg, Economist and Washington Post, all have been expressing similar optimism about Pakistan’s future economic growth.

Backed by a rising economy, vast natural resources, and a young population, Pakistan is a dynamic nation that is brimming with potential. We are working to restore confidence of the investors/ businessmen, both local and foreign through our government’s pro business and transparent policies.

He said that Pakistan offered liberal investment opportunities. There is a keen interest by investors of several major international companies towards investing in Pakistan. Major sectors where opportunities exist include energy, infrastructure, housing, agriculture and others.

To communicate this exciting reality to the world, we have devised a new brand: Emerging Pakistan. ‘Emerging’ is a word that carries with it a sense of promise, a positive outlook on the future. You will get a flavor of it later this afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita, Friday, said that his country had reduced tariff line to zero on 22 items imported from Pakistan. He also hoped same measures from Pakistan in this regard to boost the bilateral trade volume.

Enggartiasto Lukita, said that his country was ready to provide competitive environment to Pakistani investors therefore Pakistani investors should take full advantage out of conducive business environment in Indonesia.

He said that his country had full realization about lesser than existing potential of bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Indonesia. Therefore, in consultations with Pakistan, all out efforts will be made to remove the lacunas from the preferential trade agreement between both the countries.

He further added that Pakistani Kinnow was very much liked by Indonesian people therefore Pakistani Kinnow exporters could earn a very good profit by enhancing exports to Indonesia because Indonesia had increased quota of import of kinnow from Pakistan.

He said that he had been on official visit to Pakistan just to improve the trade and business ties with Pakistan. In this regard, both the countries would establish a strong industry of Palm Oil with headquarters in Pakistan. Both the countries would benefit from the exports of Palm Oil and by products from Pakistan.