Zero polio rate must end virus

Eradication of polio from Karachi is critical for on-going efforts to help country rid of the crippling disease, city commissioner Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Farooqui told WHO officials in a meeting.

Talking to the head of World Health Organization (WHO)’s technical advisory group for polio eradication in Pakistan, Dr.Jean Marc O’live, he said Karachi with steady of inflow population from across the country, as well as from a neighboring country, requires fool proof mechanism to contain the virus.

Karachi commissioner shared with the WHO official the measures for protection of children and emphasized that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to eliminate polio virus from the local environs.

“The effort is being accorded top priority and the government is confident that these will help country get included, soon, in the list of polio free countries,” he said.

WHO country head to Pakistan, Dr.Abdirehman, national technical focal person, Dr. Altaf Bosan, technical focal person for Sindh, Ahmed Ali Shaikh and Dr. Nusrat Ali, coordinator, commissioner office’s task for polio control were also present on the occasionKarachi commissioner shared with the WHO official the measures for protection of children and emphasized that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to eliminate polio virus from the local environs.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp