Zero OOSC on full swing to enroll all children of ICT

Education is essential to mental, physical, ideological and moral guidance that helps individuals to find out and realize aim of their life. Education is the only key to political stability and socio-economic development of a nation. This was observed by Director General NCHD Syed Junaid Akhlaq while addressing to the inauguration ceremony at Madrassa Usmania of F-11/2 sector.

NCHD had inaugurated 90 schools in different UCs of Islamabad, about 450 non schools have been established by NCHD under ZERO OOSC Drive, more than 10,000 OOSC enrolled in these educational facilities out of 21,000 identified OOSC in Islamabad.

DG NCHD Juanid Akhlaq highlighted that, if we look around neighboring countries in South Asia, we observe that at the start of the new millennium, Maldives and Sri Lanka had both achieved literacy rates of well over 90 %, considerably higher than the regional average of 54%. Similarly many countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America have quite successfully adopted non-formal education system to achieve literacy targets.

Elaborating the education statistics Junaid shared, UNICEF reports reveals that, Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children (OOSC) with an estimated 22.8 million children aged 5-16 not attending school, representing 44 per cent of the total population in this age group