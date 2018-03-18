It is good to note that adequate power is being added to the national grid and particularly during Ramzanul Mubark, there would be zero load-shedding during Sehri and Iftar throughout the country. This somewhat appreciable indication has been given to the federal cabinet by Power Division Secretary in a briefing. The cabinet meeting was held in Islamabad the other day under chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan on his return from overnight visit to Himalayan State of Nepal.

According to media, the cabinet was told that enough generation capacity for catering to the power requirements during the summer season particularly during holy month of Ramzan falling in May and June will be available as additional power is being added to the national grid from Tarbela IV and Neelum-Jhelum Hydro-power projects in the coming weeks which will further augment the existing capacity.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction over the power situation and resolved to ensure uninterrupted power during upcoming summer season and Ramzan and also appreciated the efforts of the present and former ministers for power for addressing sectoral issues relating o power sector. The prime minister quite rightly claimed that as a result of untiring efforts of the government power generation has significantly increased since 2013 and provision of uninterrupted power supply to the people has remained the priority of the incumbent government in order to meet domestic, commercial as well as industrial sector requirements. A number of power plants are also under implementation by Chinese companies employing substantial number of local workers also under great game changer CPEC which will eliminate the menace of electricity load-shedding from the country.

AAMER NAJMEE

Lahore

Related