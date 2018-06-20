Zero knowledge on economic issues confuses policy-makers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has expressed grave concern on issuance of statements on economic issues by those who have zero knowledge about and they are just confusing the policy makers.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that remarks on all economic issues should be given by sector-specific experts and leading businessmen who have vast experience and able to supplement government efforts aimed at economic revival and stability of the country. But instead, it has been witnessed that “unauthorized” people are giving remarks just for becoming famous.

While citing the example of Tax Amnesty Scheme 2018, the LCCI President said that various irrelevant-circles, who even don’t know the meanings of “Amnesty”, issuing the statements on this important issue and made it hard for the business community to understand the aims and objectives of this initiative of the government.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that country is facing some hazardous challenges which demand seriousness by all segments of society. He said that one hand issues of over $ 91 billions external debts, record-breaking trade deficit, high cost of doing business, stagnant exports, low growth of manufacturing sector, below the par foreign direct investment and high energy tariff are hampering the economic growth while at the other sword of inclusion in Grey List is hanging over the country.

“Unauthorized people are talking about economic issues without understanding and even without having basic knowledge while politicians are busy in blame game to show off that has pushed the serious issues behind the wall”, the LCCI President added and said that anti-Pakistan elements are taking full advantage of this situation and doing what they want.