Zelensky calls for peace ahead of talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are “beyond doubt” ahead of the next round of in-person talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Turkey this week. As the deadly Russian offensive rolls on into its second month, Zelensky said in a video address, “Our goal is obvious: peace and the restoration of normal life.”

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Turkey, a NATO member that has struggled to balance its ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has been eager to offer itself as an intermediary in the conflict. TLTP

 

