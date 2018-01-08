Zehri seeks Nawaz’s help as political crisis brews in Balochistan

PM to visit Quetta in bid to thwart no-trust move

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri contacted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday, seeking the latter’s help in defeating a no-confidence motion against him in the provincial assembly, well-placed sources said.

During the phone call between the two PML-N leaders, Zehri apprised Sharif of the political situation in Balochistan and requested his help regarding the political crisis unfolding in the province, the source said.

The government in Balochistan led by Zehri faced a sudden crisis last week when some treasury MPAs filed a no-confidence motion and important ministers and advisers — notably home minister Sarfraz Bugti and fisheries minister Sarfaraz Domki — switched camps, sparking a series of resignations and sackings.

Following the development, Zehri’s coalition partners — the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and the National Party (NP) — publicly offered him some words of support, even as at least one of NP’s own MPA was among signatories of the motion.

Terming the no-confidence motion a conspiracy, the PML-N president told Zehri that the moves were a part of a plan to prevent Senate elections — scheduled for March — from happening on time, the source said.

According to the source, Sharif assured Zehri that undemocratic behaviour would not be accepted and that the people’s mandate was the first priority of PML-N.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Quetta within the next day or two in a bid to persuade dissident PML-N leaders to support Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri against whom a no-confidence motion has been submitted in the Balochistan Assembly secretariat.

The task to appease the PML-N lawmakers was given by the party chief Nawaz Sharif, sources said.

Prime Minister Abbasi would hold meeting with collation partners, including PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and National Party President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

“PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit [Quetta to] address grievances of PML-N legislators who are leaving CM Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri [in the lurch]. PML-N’s position in Balochistan is worsening day by day,” added the sources.

At least 14 Provincial Assembly lawmakers, including Zehri’s most trusted aide Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, submitted a no-confidence motion against the CM on January 2. The move attracted more PML-N leaders, and ministers and advisors also tendered resignations.

PM Abbasi is also learnt to be in contact with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a bid to seek his support to foil the no-confidence move.

Federal Minister General (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch has already arrived in Quetta.

“Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is fervently seeking to foil the no-confidence move,” the sources said.