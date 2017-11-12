Zeeshan lifts 37th CAS National Junior Squash championship

Peshawar

Zeeshan Zeb, , Muhammad Hamza, Noor Zaman, Uzair Shoukat and Humam Ahmad claimed the titles of all five different age categories in the 37th Chief of the Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

Chief of the Air Staff Sohail Aman, Air Chief Marshal Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest on this occasion and witnessed the finals.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Air Marshal Asim Zahid, DCAS Admin, Air Vice Marshal Sarfaraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command, Base Commander Peshawar Air Commodore Imtiaz Sattar, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Director PAF Sports Board Control Committee Group Captain Amir Nawaz, OC Saif Ur Rehman and other high ranking officials were also present.

In the Under-19 category Zeeshan Zeb of PAF faced tough resistance against his rival Uzair Rashid of Punjab in a three sets battle but both Zeeshan Zeb and Uzair Rashid struggled hard for a single points and that is why they were stretched to 14-12, 11-5 and 16-14.

Both Zeeshan Zeb and Uzair Rashid were tied in the first set at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 9-9, 10-10, 12-12 and thus Zeeshan Zeb won the first 14-12.

It was an easy sailing in the second set won by Zeeshan Zeb at 11-5 while the third set both stretched to 16-14. The set was tied at 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14. In the Under-17 Uzair Shoukat of PAF defeated Farhan Hashmi of Punjab in a thrilling 3-2 battle.

The score was 11-7, 11-13, 9-11, 11-9 and 11-9. Both Uzair Shoukat and Farhan Hashmi were stretched to five sets battle and presented excellent display of cross court smashes and attacking display.

Uzair won the first set by 11-7 but he failed to click the second and lost to Farhan Hashmi at 11-13 and similarly lost another at 9-11. After 1-2 sets tally, Uzair came back strongly and won two consecutive sets by 11-9 and 11-9.

In the Under-15 category Noor Zaman of PAF defeated Khushal Riaz of PAF by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 5-11 and 11-6. Noor Zaman faced tough resistance in the match and lost the second set but later on managed his position according to the situation and won the final.

In the Under-13 category Hamza of PAF recorded victory against Muhammad Ammad of PAF by 3-1, the score was 11-5, 15-13, 5-11 and 11-16. Top seed Hamza did not give much time to Muhammad Ammad to strike back after losing the third set at 5-11.

Currently Pakistan No. 1 Muhammad Ammad also played well but Hamza dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Ammad to strike back.

In the Under-11 category Pakistan No. 1 Humam Ahmad of PAF recorded a thumping victory against Anus Bukari of Punjab in straight set.

It was the second time that Humam Ahmad of PAF defeating former Pakistan No. 1 Anus Bukhari, the score was 11-6, 12-10 and 11-7.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners.

The Air Chief said at the occasion that PAF and PSF have focused on the promotion of Squash at junior level.

He further added that these young players are the future of Pakistan Squash and will be provided every possible facility to bring the past glory in the game.

He also said that PSF is also working on bringing back international Squash to the country and the Squash lovers would watch international players playing in the Pakistani courts.

He said efforts afoot to have more international squash event to Pakistan so that to give ample opportunities to the young squash players of Pakistan to play international matches back home and with playing international matches it helps the players improving the ranking besides utilizing international exposures.

The Air Chief Sohail Aman assured the players that they would be provided all facilities besides providing them international exposures and sending them to various international events aboard. He said those sent to international squash events have performed well.

He also appreciated the coaches of the PAF Squash Academy comprising Maqsood Hanif, Gulab Sher, Nazir Khan, Kamran, Khalid and Riaz Khan who imparting training and coaching to the academy players with full commitment and that is why all the academy players have shown tremendous result in the 37th CAS National Junior Squash Championship.