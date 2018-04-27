Zeb urges mediamen to play positive role in society

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The newly appointed political agent of Khyber Agency Islam Zeb during a grand Jirga on Thursday with the elders have urged the mediamen to use their profession to highlight the local issues with positive aim so that the relevant departments and officials could take necessary steps to resolve these issues.

Islam Zeb, the political agent of Khyber Agency have his first visit to the headquarter of Khyber Agency ‘Landikotal’ where he called on the elders, political parties leaders, journalists and civil society members at the Jirga hall of the political administration compound.