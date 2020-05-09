Zawar welcomes parole board’s formation

Provincial Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich has said that approval of Punjab Probation and Parole Service Act 2019, is a welcoming step.

The implementation on comprehensive reforms has began for the betterment of prisoners confined in jails of Punjab. The nomination of Parole Board’s members is under process. The release or confinement of a prisoner showing good conduct on parole, will be made by the recommendations of the Parole Board.

Prisoner will be released on parole on the death of his parents, sister, brother, wife or husband and other persons who nourished him. Prisoner will be released on parole at the marriage ceremony of his sister, brother and children for one day while Punjab govt has the power to give release letter for seven days on parole. The government can restrict the movement of a prisoner released on parole by GPS tracking system. Parole officer can regularly monitor the activities besides keep an eye on the prisoner.