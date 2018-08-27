Zaskho Entertainment’s Debut NA BAND NA BARAATI mints 14.2 crores in Box Office Worldwide

Zashko Entertainment’s debutant film, Na Band Na Baraati, which boosted of highlighting new faces in the Pakistani cinema scene successfully released in Pakistan, Middle East, United States of American and Canada.

Na Band Na Barati released on Eid ul Fitr and ran in cinemas with successful shows until the eve of Eid ul Adha scoring PKR 14.2c/USD 11.6m. The movie was an amalgamation of love, comedy, family bonding and crazy wedding-confusions was received well by the international audience more, as compared to the local revenues. The story written by Harish Kumar Patel and it starred newcomers from North America, highlighting the main leads Shayan Khan and the veteran Mikaal Zulfiqar.

The beautiful locations of Toronto, Canada added charm to the film. The movie was Mahmood Akhtar’s directorial debut. The outstanding music of the film is directed by Ayaz Sonu. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga, Aima Baig and Nimra Rafiq added their soulful tracks for the music album of the film.

Here is hoping, Zashko Entertainment, will keep up to its promise of promoting fresh talent and will bring more foreign investment to local entertainment industry.

Share on: WhatsApp