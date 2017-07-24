Zarsanga injured in monetary dispute attack

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Pashto folk singer Zarsanga has been admitted to the Nowshera District Headquarters Hospital after she was injured in a scuffle between her sons and neighbours over a monetary dispute on Saturday night.

Hijraan, the aged singer’s son, told media that she suffered severe injuries to her face. He added that they were not being provided proper medication since Saturday night and still were not sure of Zarsanga’s medical condition, who was admitted to the hospital with two sons and a grandson.

Hijraan also accused police of refusing to register an FIR against the attackers and take action against them.

According to Hijraan, the family had been staying in Swat, and when they returned to their village in Azakhel on Saturday night, they found it locked from the outside. One of his brothers had delayed the payment of some installments for the past few months, he said.

He alleged that Shabbir and Kherul Bashar, along with a dozen accomplices, ambushed them with sticks after some time and in the scuffle Zarsanga, her two sons and a grandson were injured.

Azakhel SHO Ayeen Khan said that the attack was motivated by a monetary dispute. He said the folk singer’s sons had bought farm animals from their neighbours and there was a dispute over an amount of Rs500,000. When the family returned from Swat, their neighbours attacked them, he added.

The SHO said they had taken action against the attackers. “We have arrested five people under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” Khan said. “An FIR will be registered once medical reports of the injured individuals are received,” he added.