Zarqa’s book launched

Bazme Waris Shah Pakistan organised a book launching ceremony of Zarqa Naseem’s book ‘Asma e Husna aur Asma e Muhammad (SAWW) ke Fazayel” at the Writers Guild here on Tuesday.

Noted artist Naghmana Khursheed Biachi, Scout leader and International tourist Maqsood Chughtai and prominent Intellectual Dr Kanwal Feroz were the chief guests of the ceremony.

Poets Iqbal Rahi, Etbar Sajid, Dr Shehnaz Muzamil and other literary figures also attended the ceremony.

Singer Zafar Iqbal and other TV and film artists performed on the occasion.—APP

