Zarnish Khan wins over internet with superb dance moves in viral video

LAHORE – Pakistani celebrity Zarnish Khan has left her fans awestruck with her skillful dance moves to an Indian song, Badmaash Dil.

The 27-year-old shared the video on her Instagram handle, captioning it as: “Only super filmy people will get the vibe”.

The gorgeous actress gave perfection to her look with black eastern attire while dancing to the hit Bollywood song.

The celebrated actress shot to fame as she played the role of Alizeh in Susraal Mera for which she won Hum Award for Best Soap Actress.

Social media users have given a mixed response to her video with most of them appreciating Khan while others raised objection over selecting Indian song.

