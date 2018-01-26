Zarkon Heights: An elevated lifestyle

Naveed Ahmed Khan

Islamabad

There’s been a noticeable increase in the purchase of luxury apartments over the past few years in Pakistan, mainly due to arising demand for safe & well-developed houses. According to Pakistan Economic Survey of 2016, there’s been a significant increase in apartment prices by120%, while houses registered a much slower increase, at 80%.

Karachi has remained the hub for luxury apartment projects for the past 3 decades, as compared to Lahore, Islamabad& other major cities, where people tend to invest in horizontal residential projects for residential and commercial purposes. However, increase in population, rapid urbanization and increase in land prices, have triggered a change in preferences in these cities as well. Keeping in view this paradigm shift, Malik Adeel, Chairman of Kohistan Group, a young enthusiastic, determined & visionary entrepreneur has introduced some remarkable projects, emerging as a new trend setter in the realm of real estate.

Kohistan group entered in this field in 1972 and gained its prestige through determination, commitment and great effort. The foundation of this group had been laid down by the late Haji Malik Salahuddin whose day and night struggle has brought this group among the top-ranked builders.

People prefer Kohistan Builders & Developers because of their excellence and a diversified Portfolio, consisting of significant and innovative commercial & residential projects. We consider every project as opportunity to utilize our potential and though every project has a different approach, we meet expectations with our full capacity.

There are numerous projects by Kohistan Builders & Developers in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Taxi³a that have been completed and developed before time and became an example which include, Royalson Hotel in Taxila, Kohistan Enclave in Wah, City Centre in Saddar, Midway Centrum on Murree Road, and Hamza Tower in F-11 Islamabad and 18 Kashmir Highway Project Islamabad.

Ch. Arsalan, Director of ZH Group, along with Zarkon International pvt ltd, a corporate level group and trend setters in the Real Estate Industry, plan to implement cutting edge technology to finish this project in time and hand it over.AbidArbab Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Zarkon International private ltd, said that Zarkon Heights is a state of the art project, engineered as per international standards, offering 1, 2, 3 Bedroom Apartments & 4 Bedroom, duplex apartments.

Situated at a prime location near M-2 & the Metro, Zarkon Heights has all the amenities that a modern lifestyle can offer i.e. Mosques, Community Centers, clubs, 14-storey Luxury hotel with spacious parking, schools with foreign qualified faculty, health care facilities, electricity & gas, well developed road network, fool proof security, green landscaping and much more. Zarkon Heights stands out among all others due to its unique architecture, envisioned & designed as per the guidelines of Mr. Malik Adeel, Chairman Kohistan Group. Nestled amid the lush green slopes of the picturesque Himalayan Foothill, Zarkon Heights blends together the grandeur of Egyptian architecture with the practicality of urbanized living. It is an ideal location for residential and commercial purposes, as it approved by CDA, which not only offers secure living but secures your investment as well.

The development works are successfully underway and we are trying our level best to accomplish this task and deliver this project ahead of schedule. Zarkon Heights will not only prove to be a model project for the city of Islamabad but an example for future projects in this field as well.Zarkoon International Private Limited, Islamabad has a long list of successful construction and development projects which include: Zarkon Heights Block 1 & 2, Singapore Plaza, Saddar, Rawalpindi and Zarkon Plaza, Saddar, Rawalpindi

In addition to these projects, Kohistan Tower is also among the under-construction projects and some are in queue as Kohistan Heights are yet to be introduced. Kohistan Group emphasizes on the provision of facilities to customers and concurrently keeps in view exceptional quality and comfort in the project. For further information regarding Zarkon Heights, feel free to contact us any time, as we our services are available 24 Hours.