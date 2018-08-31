Zarif felicitates Asad on assuming charge as FM

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, Friday, extended his felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and conveyed the best wishes for the new government. The Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated the warm welcome given to him by the Pakistani Government. Both met here to discuss the existing bilateral cooperation in fiancé and trade sectors.

The Minister greeted the guest and extended his warm wishes for the people of Iran and said that he hopes that the relations between the two Islamic and brotherly countries will strengthen further and there will be more chances for trade and energy cooperation between the two countries.

The Finance Minister thanked the Iranian Minister and stated that the Ministry of Finance will continue to support his efforts for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.

