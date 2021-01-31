Zarif calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday called for the formation of an “all-inclusive” Afghan government during a meeting with a Taliban delegation in Tehran, the ministry said.

A delegation from the movement headed by its co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Iran to exchange “views on the peace process in Afghanistan” at the invitation of the ministry. The visit comes as peace negotiations between the Afghan govt and Taliban resumed in early January in the Qatari capital Doha, meant to end a conflict spanning two decades.— AFP