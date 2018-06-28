Zardari’s right-hand man arrested, weapons cache found

KARACHI : Law enforcers conducted a raid in Nawabshah and reportedly arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari’s right-hand man, Ismail Dahri.

They also confiscated a cache of weapons during the raid at Dahri’s residence. Dahri has been a former adviser to the Sindh CM. He has been shifted to an undisclosed location. He was wanted in many cases, said police officials.

Dahri’s brother, Raza, and 40 other men were also arrested during the raid. They were released shortly.

Sources say that the previous PPP-led government in Sindh transferred then Hyderabad DIG and current FIA director-general Bashir Memon at Dahri’s behest.