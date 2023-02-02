Zardari’s proposal

AS the country is reeling from spiralling inflation, former President and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, whose party is a major partner in the ruling coalition, suggested to the government on Tuesday to set the monthly minimum wage of workers at Rs35000 to provide relief to them.

The proposal must not go unnoticed given the problems faced by the common man due to price hike.

The short-term inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) reached 30.6% on a year-on-year basis in the week ending on 5 January.

During the week, the prices of 23 items increased including plain bread, onions, garlic, mutton, beef, chicken, flour, moong lentil, mash lentil, split chickpeas, rice, yoghurt and fresh milk.

The recent decision including that of removal of cap on the dollar which led to further depreciation of rupee as well as thirty five rupees in petroleum prices, the prices of essential commodities are all set to go further up.

The government is also considering to massively increase the prices of both electricity and gas to meet the requirements of the IMF which will trigger another wave of inflation, making it hard for the people to make both ends meet.

PPP has always proved itself as a pro-worker party as during its last tenure, an unprecedented raise was given to the employees.

The same is required now so that the salaried class could bear the inflationary pressures. As regards the minimum wage, it is unfortunate that at present it stands at twenty five thousand rupees but there are certain departments both in the public and private sector where it has still not been implemented.

Hence, if the government accedes to the proposal of Zardari, it must be ensured that the decision is also implemented in letter and spirit.

Not doing so will amount to rubbing more salt on the wounds of the poor lot. Since the PPP has its own government in Sindh, it should make the beginning of increasing the minimum wage in the province.

Given the influence of Zardari, he can also get the proposal implemented at the federal level as well.