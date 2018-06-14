Zardari’s papers for NA-213 challenged

Nawabshah

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s nomination papers for NA-213 Nawabshah were challenged on Wednesday.

Zardari, who also heads the Pakistan Peoples Party – Parliamentarian (PPPP), has filed the papers to contest the July 25 elections from Nawabshah-I seat of the National Assembly.

Applicants Ghulam Raza Dharejo and Muhammad Saleem Bhangwar approached returning officer of the area Muhammad Mehbob Awan, requesting him to reject the papers of the former head of the state.

They contended that the former president had purchased 1500 acres of agricultural land in Sinjhoro tehsil of Sanghar district in 2000, but never paid land rent.

He, therefore, is ineligible to contest the coming general elections, the applicants argued and requested the returning officer to reject his nomination papers.—INP