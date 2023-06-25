CO-Chairman of the PPP and former President Asif Ali Zardari, who is known for his cool-minded politics, has categorically stated that his party would not betray the PML(N). Addressing a news conference on Friday, he urged all political parties to sign a Charter of Economy and invited the leadership of the business community to join hands with the Government to expedite the pace of economic development. Zardari was confident the country has the potential to achieve a $100 billion export target and indicated work on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project would begin soon.

The clarification of the PPP leader is timely in the backdrop of rumours about a growing rift with the PML(N) and the possibility of PPP leaving the coalition Government ahead of the general election. These rumours gained strength when PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari publicly criticized budgetary proposal and complained about non-provision of necessary funds for the flood affected people but a prompt response from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has made Bilawal change his mind to declare “I have not seen anyone working as hard as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.” There is no doubt that the PPP and the PML(N) are political rivals and have to watch their core interests in the election year but it is also a fact that based on their bitter experience their leadership is determined not to spoil cooperative partnership as no political force alone can manage things in the tricky atmosphere of the country. Remarks of the former President show he has a clear thinking about relationship with PML(N) and other political parties as well as the roadmap needed to stabilize both the economy and the politics.