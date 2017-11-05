Zardari working on some ‘unknown agenda’: Saad

Timely amendment can avoid delay in elections

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said that Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was working on an ‘unknown agenda’.

Speaking to media representatives in Jati Umra, Khawaja Saad confessed that the advice given to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to not meet former president Asif Ali Zardari was wrong.

Inviting political opponents to unite for constitutional amendment for delimitations, the minister said we should ensure interaction with each other and that the one who refuses to do so, should not call himself as a politician.

Saad Rafique said that the reaction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PPP to recently held population census is non-democratic and suspicious.

Saad advised Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan to focus on constitutional amendments regarding delimitation ahead of 2018 elections.

Talking to media after meeting PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at Raiwind, Saad said, “This amendment is not in the PML-N’s interest; it is in the national interest.” He said, “Public rallies should be conducted later and work on electoral reforms must be accomplished to hold on-time general elections. “We are aware of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s agenda but Asif Ali Zardari is working on an unknown agenda,” he added.

The PML-N leader added that they accepted the results of census despite reduction of nine NA seats of Punjab. “We always give preference to national interests,” he said.

To a query, Saad said, “Neither we are so anxious to meet Asif Ali Zardari nor we require any sweet (Ladu) from him.”

Answering another question, he said, despite having reservations, Nawaz Sharif came back to Pakistan to face the courts. “There is no question of not appearing before the courts, he said. However, he claimed that the PML-N was being unfairly treated while its leadership is being illegally being trapped. He added that Nawaz Sharif as PM was not a threat to his opponents but after being out of power he can prove challenging for his opponents. Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that general elections, likely to take place next year, may face a delay if the law was not passed for fresh delimitation of constituencies.

The election authorities have warned the government that they would not be able to conduct elections on time unless the parliament amends the constitutional clause regarding delimitation of constituencies by the November 10 deadline. However, the National Assembly on November 2 failed to pass the constitutional amendment bill.

Even after having reservations, the minister complained, Nawaz Sharif came back to Pakistan to face the courts. “There is no question about not appearing before the courts, said the minister.

He also claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-N was being unfairly treated while its leadership is being illegally trapped.

The sources claim that Nawaz Sharif asked Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique to meet heads of parliamentary parties to expedite legislative work on fresh delimitation of constituencies for holding of elections on time.

The sources said that the PML-N leadership has also decided to activate all the wings of the party for mass public mobilization. The sources added that Speaker National assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique have also been asked by the party leadership to keep in touch with party legislators and remove misconception of any party member if exists.