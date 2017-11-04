Zardari is working on some ‘unknown agenda’: Saad Rafique

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is working on an ‘unknown agenda’.

Khawaja Saad confessed that the advice given to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to not meet former president Asif Ali Zardari was wrong.

Inviting political opponents to unite for constitutional amendment for delimitations, the minister said we should ensure interaction with each other and that the one who refuses to do so, should not call himself as a politician.

Failing to approve constitutional amendment on time may delay General Elections in 2018, he continued.

Saad Rafique said that the reaction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PPP to recently held population census is non-democratic and suspicious.

Originally published by NNI