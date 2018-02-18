Zardari warns against PIA privatization

Observer Report

Islamabad

President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has warned the government against the privatization of the Pakistan International Airline saying that the mysteriously hurried move on the eve of general elections was motivated not by turning around the national carrier but by making quick buck at public expense.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Asif Ali Zardari said, “Hurried and thoughtless privatization of the PIA without recourse to Parliament at this time is a crime against the people that must not be allowed; it will not be.”

He also warned the potential buyers to desist from buying the national airline in their own interest warning that they may have to face consequences of being part of a commercial undertaking based on criminal motives. Spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the former President also directed members of Parliament belonging to the PPP to raise the issue in both the National Assembly and the Senate and expose the malafide intent behind it.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also warned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to shelve attempts to privatize Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Steel or get ready to face stiff resistance by tooth and nail from his Party both inside and outside the Parliament.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved privatization plan for both PIA and Pakistan Steel, which have been deliberately devastated, financially and administratively, during last four and half years misrule of PML-N.