Zardari vs Sharif

A new controversy has been started with former President’s recent statements on Sharif’s role in prompting him to issue statement against the military establishment. I do not think Mr. Zadari was acting upon Nawaz Sharif’s advice. His narrative is that he made that {in-}famous speech with the blessings of Sharif who later backed out and even cancelled the luncheon meeting. Well, first we commit blunders and regret later.

Sharif denied any agreement over Zardari’s stance. CoD was destroyed by both of them. We must bear the consequences of our foolhardy. Neither of them is so naive to understand what they were saying? The role of Establishment cannot be ignored. We all must accept the realities and save our beloved country.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

