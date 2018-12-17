Zardari vows to get rid people of PTI govt

Our Correspondent

Tando Allahyar

Asif Zardari on Sunday vowed to rid the people of PTI government and hold an early election, claiming that the PPP would form the next government.

Addressing a press conference and a rally on Sunday, he said, “they don’t have understanding (of how the government is run), we will rebuild the country once we get rid of them,”he said.

He said that “We are getting indication of mid-term polls.”

The PPP leader said that his party does not want institutions to be weakened because “there is another aggressive force”.

He said that the party had accepted Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s execution and didn’t fight against it because it did not want institutions to be weakened.

“We still don’t want them to be weakened,” he asserted, describing the ‘force’ as one that possesses a “passionate ideology. We don’t wish to encourage it,” he said.

“That is why we always give [them] leverage and space,” the PPP leader said, adding: “They have the wrong impression that we give them space because we are fearful or wish to take power away from them.”

“We only want neutrality from them. We can take power on our own.” When asked about the 18th Amendment, the former president said that the current government was one of “imbeciles” who lacked understanding. He said instead of strengthening the center, powers should be delegated to provinces. The co-chairman said he was being hounded by those who are not happy with 18th amendment. The former president of the country said doing away with the 18th amendment won’t be possible since other province including Punjab would oppose it. He said under the 18th amendment provinces have received much larger share but Sindh and Balochistan still do not get full share. “Three chief ministers do not voice their concerns because they were inducted by the government, but everyone has their grievances”, he said.

Zardari denounced the government for snatching employment and livelihood from the citizens of Karachi, adding that Empress Market had been there since long but demolishing the place has siezed means of earning from the shopkeepers. He also criticised the government for focusing more on accountability than paying attention to matters of relevance pertaining to the betterment of the state. During his address to a rally, the former president cautioned the Imran-led government that the opposition shall take action if state institutions start to decay.

While honouring the martyrs of the 2014 Army Public School, Peshawar, attack, the PPP leader commented that the failure of the National Action Plan is an undoing of the sacrifices of the martyrs four years ago.

He claimed that a fake political entity is always created to counter organic political parties.

