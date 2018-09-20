Zardari urged people to forge unity against evil forces

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has said that the philosophy of Hazrat Imam Aali Maqam Imam Hussain AS is a beacon of light for resisting dictatorship, tyranny, oppression and totalitarianism.

He said this in a message on yom-e-Aashur falling on Friday the 21 September 2018. He said that Imam Hussain AS introduced golden principles for humankind. Battle of Karbala was a war between right and wrong and the evil forces were defeated in this battle.

He said that Imam Hussain (RA) taught us to stand up to injustices and despotism and today the forces of evil are surfacing once again in the shape of terrorism, extremism and so-called Jihadi organizations. Yom-e-Aashur demands that we should fight these forces with full force and commitment, he added.

Former President Zardari asked the nation to forge unity because the need for unity and harmony which is vital today was never required before.

