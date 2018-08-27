Zardari unhappy with Fazl

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples’ Party co-chairman Asif Zarari has expressed displeasure ‘over the role of MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’ during presidential elections.

The PPP met today to discuss the situation arising out of division in opposition parties over nomination of joint candidate for presidential election.

During the meeting, sources said, the former president stated that there will always be a question mark on his role.

PPP has fielded Aitzaz Ahsan, while the opposition parties nominated Maulana Fazlur Rehman as their joint candidate against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Arif Alvi.

PPP had requested MMA chief to persuade PML-N president over Ahsan’s nomination, who met Shehbaz Sharif Sunday but failed to convince him.

Surprisingly, the opposition parties nominate Fazlur Rehman which surprised the PPP.

Earlier today, opposition parties blame PPP for ditching them, however Zardari stuck to Aitzaz Ahsan as party’s candidate for country’s top office.

Share on: WhatsApp