Zardari to face cases based on strong evidence: Rashid

Staff Reporter

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would face more solid cases than Nawaz Sharif as there were 1000 times strong documented evidence available against him.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel here on Saturday, he said that both parties, PPP and PML-N, should wait as several more cases were in pipeline against their leaders. He said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should resign from his office after corruption charges.

“I will request Prime Minister Imran Khan to make me a member of the PAC to face Shehbaz Sharif,” he added. The minister said that after the approval of the prime minister, he would go to the Supreme Court against the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as the PAC chairman, adding that how he could become the chairman of such an important body.

To a question, the minister said that no governor’s rule in Sindh was under consideration. To another question, he said that there was no option for Finance Minister Asad Umar other than presenting a mini budget as the former rulers looted the country so badly. He challenged former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to have a debate with him at any channel on the issue of NLG. He disclosed that a forward bloc was expected in the PML-N within few days.

The minister thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar for giving deadline of sixty days to all courts for giving decisions on the railways cases.

He said the chief justice of Pakistan had done so many works for Pakistan which would be remembered forever. The minister told the media that railways teams had caught 6712 ticket dodgers from trains during last six days and Rs 70 million were collected from them in the form of fare and fine.

“I warn all divisional superintendents to show zero tolerance towards ticket dodgers in trains and ask passengers not to travel without tickets in the trains,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that a special coach for women was being attached with Rehman Baba express train on the request of Pakhtoon friends, however, gradually a special ladies compartment would be ensured with all trains to Karachi. He requested the passengers not to travel on roof top of trains as safety was important than everything. He said that passengers can directly report him in case of misconduct of any railway employee with any passenger.

The minister said that ECC had approved oil depots in Engine sheds and all railways oil transport would be merged in one unit till the establishment of fuel pumps in the railways. He said that no black-sheep would be tolerated in the department.

The minister urged the public to give name for new trains and announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for suggesting a good name.

