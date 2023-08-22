Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari will arrive in Lahore this week to hold consultations with the party office-bearers regarding the inactive and vacant posts of the party in central Punjab and Lahore. Given the new constituencies, strong candidates will be fielded in Punjab, the PPP sources said.

Asif Ali Zardari will meet various political figures in Punjab. During his stay in Lahore, various political personalities will announce joining the PPP. Asif Zardari will also hold meetings with the PPP office-bearers in Punjab. He will also review the PPP’s political situation in Punjab.

On the other hand, the PPP has decided to bring the election postponement issue to the Senate.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the PPP’s top leadership. The top PPP leadership and legally expert politicians were consulted before taking the decision.