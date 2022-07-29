Zardari tests Covid positive

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, had tested positive for Covid-19.

“He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” Bilawal said on Twitter. Earlier this week, Zardari had travelled to Dubai to celebrate his 67th birthday with his nine-month-old grandson. The PPP co-chairman was born on July 26, 1955. Meanwhile, the former president’s daughter, Bakhtawar, said that his PCR test had been positive when he had landed in Dubai.