Zardari terms Rao Anwar ‘brave kid’

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has declared former SSP Malir Rao Anwar a ‘brave kid’. It is pertinent to mention here that Rao Anwar is wanted in the case regarding killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder in alleged police encounter.

In an interview, Zardari maintained that media sensationalized Naqeebullah murder case. “Everyone should back off and review the case from a new angle,” he asserted.

The former president said that Rao Anwar went underground when MQM came into power. “At least 54 SHOs took part in operation against MQM. 53 of them killed while Rao Anwar was the one who survived,” notified Zardari.

“The reports of Rao’s involvement in 444 extra-judicial killings are mere talks. If there are this much encounters, why only 440 petitions against him are in courts?” he questioned.

The former SSP Malir is under scrutiny over his alleged involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt of court notice to Anwar and directed to freeze all his bank accounts over failure to appear in hearing.

