Zardari, Talpur’s interim bail extended

A banking court on Monday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, till December 21 in connection to an ongoing money laundering case.

Zardari and Talpur appeared before the court as the interim bail granted to them earlier in the case ended Monday. Onmi Group Chairman Anwar Majeed’s sons Nimr Majeed and AG Majeed also appeared before the banking court.

As the hearing went under way, the investigation officer apprised the court regarding the progress made in the case while Zardari and Talpur’s counsel requested for an extension in the interim bail. The court accepted the request and extended their interim bail till December 21.

Earlier during the hearing, Zardari met AG Majeed. The former president’s guards surrounded the two and no one else was allowed close to them.

