Zardari, Talpur’s interim bail extended till Jan 7

A banking court on Friday extended the interim bail of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till January 7 in an ongoing money laundering case.

The former president Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur appeared before the banking court as their interim bail ended today. PPP workers and senior party leaders, including Rehman Malik and Khursheed Shah had also reached the court premises.

Earlier during a high-level party meeting, the PPP decided to stage a protest in case Zardari was arrested that was expected today.

On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh MPA Khurram Sherzaman had filed a disqualification petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for concealing his New York flat in nomination form for the 2018 general elections.

The plea had adopted the stance that the former president failed to declare his NY apartment in asset details submitted in ECP.

Concealing the assets comes under Article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution, the plea had added. The petitioner had prayed to disqualify Zardari as he has not remained ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

